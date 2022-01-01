Words to Never Use in an Essay

There are a few words that you shouldn’t use when writing essays. They include clichÃ©s, emotive languages, contractions, and slang. Using these words can ruin your grade. So, it’s important to avoid them as much as possible. This will also help you make your essay more effective.

Contractions should not be allowed



It is better to use contractions when writing academically. Contractions sound unprofessional, and they are inappropriate for formal writing. Fortunately, it's not difficult to replace a contraction with its non-contracted equivalent. It is easy to avoid colloquialisms, slang phrases and other expressions which might mistakenly be contractions.

For instance, if you're writing an application letter for a job, you won't want to use contractions. This style can make you seem casual and dismissive, which is not the impression you'd want to make. It's important to maintain a professional tone when writing cover letters. If you do not, your chances of getting a bad grade or being overlooked to apply for a job are high.

Avoiding cliches



Students who wish to create high-quality papers must be able to avoid cliches. Although cliches may be useful, they can make your paper boring and frustrate readers. Instead of reciting these phrases, you can rephrase the words and make them more engaging. It is crucial to convey the meaning behind the clichés.

Cliches are commonly used expressions that have been used over again to make a point. Cliches can make you seem less original than what you actually are. Try reading your work out loud to catch any overused or awkward expressions. It is easier to forget cliches when writing under pressure. To spot awkward words, you can have another person read through your writing.

Use emotive language sparingly



Your essay should not contain any personal pronouns. Even though the topic is personal, it’s important to avoid emotive and personal pronouns in your essay. Also, you must ensure your writing is objective and professional. However, you can include some personal details in your essay, but you should avoid using them in an academic essay.

Reading emotional language may cause confusion. It makes your writing sound subjective, and it does not help you argue. It appeals to emotions and can make readers feel angry or sad. This language can also be harmful to your readers, so it should not be used in official writing.

Avoiding slang



Writing in a slang-free environment can make it appear as though you are a competent writer. Slang terms are common in everyday speech, but they are not appropriate for formal writing. These terms convey laziness, lack of effort and informality. Additionally, they can be boring.

Slang is not a good idea in essays. You need to be clear about what tone you are trying to communicate. Although cliches can be used to convey emotions, they are usually inappropriate for an academic essay. Avoid using slang words or phrases that express personal opinions. For example, you should avoid using the phrase "ripped off," "can't," or "don't."

Abbreviations should be avoided



While abbreviations may make writing easier, it is important to correctly spell the terms. You can use a dictionary to determine what these terms mean and to check whether they are used correctly. An abbreviations list can also be attached to your manuscript. Uncommon terms can be confusing and distract readers.

The use of abbreviations should be limited to places where the reader can easily understand them. For example, when citing a study, you should use e.g. You can use e.g. instead of i.e. but you should avoid using abbreviations for city names. You can use the etal to get citations from multiple sources.

Do not use technical terms



If you want to communicate your message to laymen, it is crucial to avoid using technical terminology in essays. You must make sure your writing is natural and sounds like plain speech. Using technical terms sparingly will improve your reader’s comprehension and make your essay easier to read.

Technical terms, also known as jargon, are terms used by experts in a specific field but are difficult to understand by people outside of that group. You can make your writing more difficult and create an illusion of complexity. It can also be interpreted as a display of knowledge that isn't necessary for the purposes of your essay.