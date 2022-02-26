STOP RUSSISM!
If you opened this webpage, this means you’ve experienced the impact of RUSSISM on your life. You’re ready to do something about it, yet, you don’t know how. Join our online resistance! We’re collecting great action ideas on this Trello board, structure and organize them, and provide instructions for you to follow. We don’t require any advanced tech skills for this, just your Internet connection and desire to kick some ass!
What is Russism?
Russism (the combination of words “Russia, Russian” and Italian fascismo (fascism)—the unofficial term for the political ideology and set of social practices of the Russian ruling regime in the early 21st century (Wiki).
Russism’s core ideas:
- “Special civilizational mission” of the Russian nation
- Russian supremacy over other cultures and states
- Disrespect toward human rights
- Using oil and natural gas as leverage when manipulating European states
- Heavy use of religion and spread of propaganda to influence world politics
How can you help stopping RUSSISM?
If you’re not in the military, this doesn’t mean you’re helpless. On the contrary! Each day, pick a task of your choice from this board and make small steps toward our GREAT VICTORY.
Share your achievements on social media, add the hashtag #stop_russism and the link to our Telegram channel. Have any ideas on how to give russism hell? Write them in the comments—we will monitor and analyze them and then add them to the board.
STOP RUSSISM! Glory to Ukraine!
We’re proud of your efforts
Hundreds of thousands of people in Ukraine and worldwide are attacking Russian online media and IT infrastructure. Here’s a list of what we’re already doing and what can be done:
- Fundraising for the Ukrainian Army
- Spreading factually correct information about the war among Russian
- Adding comments to __ russist media and __ influencers
- Launching an educational ad campaign targeted toward Russian people about Russia starting the war against Ukraine and calling for protests against the regime
What’s Ukraine doing against russism?
Ukrainian politicians, diplomatic services, and the military are doing their best to discredit russism and tackle its influence.
Who and what are our enemies
Here, we’ll be gathering all the filth and informational junk russists are spreading with all sources included. Feel free to block, ban, report, and spam. Give ‘em hell!
Baskov and Dovlatova, go fuck yourself
Kandelaki, go fuck yourself
Everyone, keep fighting! Complete the tasks from the board, share it with your friends, and be the inspiration to the rest of our online resistance. STOP RUSSISM TOGETHER! Glory to Ukraine!
List of russist websites
