Overview-of-the-pin-up-partners-affiliate-V300

Review of the PIN UP Partners affiliate program

The PIN-UP Allies affiliate program continues to expand its perspectives: if previously the product was focused on the Russian-speaking audience, today it covers mostly all popular markets. Full localization has already been executed near Latam, the team is currently promoting the brand name at neighborhood seminars, and they likewise just recently launched Kazakhstan through certified public accountant – currently this is one of the most stable offers on the marketplace.

In this review, we will not just talk about the advantages of working with an associate program for web designers, but additionally respond to the main inquiry: Just how to create website traffic?

Review of the PIN UP Partners affiliate program

PIN-UP Partners began its operate in 2016. Based upon the results of voting at the KINZA’& rsquo; 21 affiliate seminar and reviews from webmasters, Pin Up Partners was named the most effective betting and betting associate. Along with creating new GEOs, the affiliate program promotes its very own exclusive deals PIN-UP Casino site and PIN-UP Wager.

Why is it lucrative to cooperate with PIN-UP Partners?

Profitable GEOs with correct localization and updated payments offer the very best envelope on the marketplace;

Own telephone call facilities and specialist assistance supervisors boost the gamer’s LTV;

Transparent revshare and comprehensive data for every player;

A brief gamer enrollment kind in one area raises the enrollment envelope;

Own exclusive offers, appropriate for both males and females;

Applications for iphone and Android are offered for free for partners;

By arrangement, settlements are readily available upon demand;

Adequate KPIs for website traffic and uncut trips;

Reduced minimum for the first down payment and bonuses for individuals;

Big choice of slots and sporting events, own products and neighborhood licenses;

Beneficial reference program for companions.

Pin Up affiliate actually and numbers

The best means to discuss a company is numbers, not vibrant guarantees, so allow’s look at the specifics.

Localization

Deals have actually been equated and adjusted right into 10 languages. All pre-lands, marketing materials and creatives are evaluated before launch and inspected by indigenous speakers. For Latham, materials have been translated to fit local language demands. Ports and showing off events are chosen for each and every country individually.

CPA prices

CPA –– one of the most popular website traffic flooding model. Deals can be gotten from your individual manager. Fees array from $20 to $200 per down payment.

Bids for preferred GEOs:

Azerbaijan and Türkiye – as much as $70

Kazakhstan and India – as much as $60

Chile – as much as $55

Peru, Ukraine and Brazil – approximately $50

Certainly, with good traffic you can rely on a bump.

RevShare Bets

Revshara at PIN AP Partners is the best on the marketplace. There are no empty promises or hidden costs, all worths are given to the very same typical numbers. The associate program does not recalculate revshare, does not cancel thought obligations and does not upsell the database.

Just how incomes are calculated making use of Revshare:

Let’s check out it clearly. A user from Russia made 10 deposits of $100 within a month. He won $250. As necessary:

Have any type of inquiries? The supervisor is constantly in contact.

LTV

Exclusive deals supply high LTV for gamers, and our very own growth permits you to customize promos and marketing to fit the video gaming tastes of users.

The item shows superb retention across all GEOs because of activate mailings, tournaments, promotions and personal bonus offers.

Tasks are tailored to a certain nation and are developed based on player habits. Thematic content is published on socials media and competitions are held to boost the passion and loyalty of gamers to the product.

High rollers are supplied with VIP solution – exclusive slot releases, private benefits, along with 24-hour assistance.

If in the LTV estimation we exclude those who made the minimal down payment, then in equal amounts of the very first deposit PIN-UP Partners surpasses its competitors in its main GEOs.

Just how to sign up with PIN UP Companions

To collaborate with the affiliate program, enrollment is called for. After submitting the form, a manager will certainly contact you within half an hour, ask a couple of inquiries and authorize the regulatory authority.

Overview of the personal account of the PinUp affiliate program

The main web page displays daily website traffic data, information and a navigation menu.

The equilibrium is shown at the top of the web page, near the bottom —– supervisor calls and information on the referral system.

Discount

Below you can choose prefabricated promotions and create a web link for the Republic of Kazakhstan.

Advertising materials are localized and verified by native speakers. Along with touchdown pages and banners for different sources, you can order one-of-a-kind discounts through the manager.

Applications

Applications –– Vital consumables for collaborating with Google, Facebook and TikTok. The final envelope depends on just how well they are adapted to the product and well made. Having a product logo and name in the title and description of applications can raise the conversion numerous times!

Maximized applications for Android or iphone are readily available upon demand.