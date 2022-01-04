Legal Matters: From Employment Contracts to Building Permits

Yo, let’s talk about legal matters
From contracts to building permits, we gonna spit some chatter
First up, employment contracts got that force majeure clause example
It’s a must-have in your contract, don’t act dumb, it’s no game

Next on the list, we got legal and ethical issues in media
Understand the impact, don’t let it just breeze ya
Is it legal to record telephone conversations? That’s the question
Don’t make a move without legal advice, it’s a legal confession

Now, how long does a court case usually last?
It’s a question that’s often a blast
Get the expert legal advice, don’t be guessing
Understand the process, leave nothing in the stressing

Is a mandate a law in California? Let’s make it clear
Check the legal requirements, don’t veer
And don’t forget Wisconsin marriage laws officiant
If you wanna get hitched, don’t be defiant

What about California wage garnishment laws?
Understand your rights, there’s no pause
And if you’re planning a renovation, check the building permit requirements
Don’t get caught in a legal fire, don’t be sent to the basement

Finally, let’s talk pine tar rules in baseball
Understanding the regulations, don’t let it be fatal
And if you’re into capital markets, check out Penn Law Capital Markets Association
Get those legal insights, don’t face frustration


