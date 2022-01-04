Yo, let’s talk about legal matters

From contracts to building permits, we gonna spit some chatter

First up, employment contracts got that force majeure clause example

It’s a must-have in your contract, don’t act dumb, it’s no game

Next on the list, we got legal and ethical issues in media

Understand the impact, don’t let it just breeze ya

Is it legal to record telephone conversations? That’s the question

Don’t make a move without legal advice, it’s a legal confession

Now, how long does a court case usually last?

It’s a question that’s often a blast

Get the expert legal advice, don’t be guessing

Understand the process, leave nothing in the stressing

Is a mandate a law in California? Let’s make it clear

Check the legal requirements, don’t veer

And don’t forget Wisconsin marriage laws officiant

If you wanna get hitched, don’t be defiant

What about California wage garnishment laws?

Understand your rights, there’s no pause

And if you’re planning a renovation, check the building permit requirements

Don’t get caught in a legal fire, don’t be sent to the basement