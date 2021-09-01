Are actually on the web essay authors legitimate
2003 Breathless , Neuberger Museum of Art, SUNY Obtain, Buy, NY Summertime Collection , Anthony Grant, Inc. , New York, NY Clear , Numark Gallery, Washington DC Sharon Louden and Fernando Casasempere , The Hempel, curated by Alda Caparrelli, London, England Define Line , Metaphor Gallery, curated by Lisa Hatchadoorian, Brooklyn, NY.
2002 Slide Line: Intuition and Necessity in Contemporary Abstract Drawing , Open up Studios Push Gallery, Boston, MA From Line to Introspection , Studio Caparrelli, London, England Drawings of Preference from a New York Collection , Krannert Artwork Museum, College of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, Champaign, IL traveled to Arkansas Arts Middle, Very little Rock, AR (2002-2003), Ga Museum of Artwork, Athens, GA (2003), Cincinnati Museum of Art, Cincinnati, OH (2003) and Bowdoin University Museum of Art, Brunswick, ME (2003) Narratives in Print: Alternatives from the Tamarind Institute , 1993-2000 The University of Texas at El Paso, El Paso, TX. 2001 Boomerang: Collectors Choice , curated by Invoice Previdi, Exit papersmart review Artwork, New York, NY Finely Drawn: A Current Present of Modern Drawings , Weatherspoon Art Gallery, Greensboro, NC In other places , curated by Alice Smits, In this article, New York, NY Works on Paper: Nina Bovasso, Sharon Louden viewing room, Inman Gallery, Houston, TX Let’s Go Fly a Kite , Saks Fifth Avenue Job Arts, Saks Fifth Avenue home windows, Beverly Hills, CA Functions on Paper , Grant Selwyn Good Artwork, New York, NY.
2000 Obsessive Drawing , Delaware Center for Contemporary Arts, Wilmington, DE Creating Finishes Meet: An Set up in 6 Parts , Boston Center for the Arts, Boston, MA Snapshot, The Present-day Museum, Baltimore, MD Rapture , curated by Janet Phelps, New York, NY Live From New York , Haines Gallery, San Francisco, CA Modern day American Drawings from the Sarah-Ann and Werner H. Kramarsky Selection , Pollock Gallery/Southern Methodist College, Dallas, TX.
1999 From Scratch , Arc Gallery, Vienna, Austria Display , Elizabeth Dee Gallery, New York, NY New Urban Sculpture , General public Art Fund, Metro Tech Commons, Brooklyn, NY Domestic Pleasures , Galerie Lelong, New how to write reflective essay York, NY City Configuration II: A Yr in the Lifetime , Starwood City Investments, LLC, Washington DC The latest Acquisitions , Arkansas Arts Centre, Very little Rock, AR Betty Wasserman Art and Interiors Ltd . , New York, NY Phenotypology , curator Maureen McQuillan, Hallwalls Modern Arts Centre, Buffalo, NY Vanishing Factors , curator Margaret Evangeline, Cynthia Broan Gallery, New York, NY Connemara Conservancy Sculpture Exhibition , Dallas, TX. 1998 Sharon Louden and Kathleen Kucka , Nylon Gallery, London, United kingdom Translucent , Transamerica Pyramid Developing, San Francisco, CA Artwork on Paper , Weatherspoon Artwork Museum, Greensboro, NC In this article: Artists’ Interventions at the Aldrich Museum , Aldrich Museum of Modern Art, Ridgefield, CT Simple Matter , Numark Gallery, Washington, DC National Drawing Invitational-7th Biennial , Arkansas Arts Center, Small Rock, AR. 1997 Eye and Hand: Recent American Drawings from a New York Private Collection , Harvard University Arthur M.
Sackler Museum, Cambridge, MA traveled to Kunstmuseum Winterthur (1998), Kunst-Museum Ahlen (1998-1999), Akademie der Kunste, Berlin (1999), Fonds regional d’art contemporain de Picardie and Museee de Picardie, Amiens France (1999), Parrish Artwork Museum, Southampton, NY (1999) Affirm Identity , curator Carolanna Parlato Kingsborough Local community College or university Gallery, Brooklyn, NY Exhibition of Will work on Paper , juror Jerry Saltz Berkshire Museum, Pittsfield, MA Recent Undercurrent: Operating in Brooklyn , Brooklyn Museum of Art, Brooklyn, NY Contemporary , Jeffrey Coploff Good Art, New York, NY.