We can beat it together

If you opened this webpage, this means you’ve experienced the impact of RUSSISM on your life. You’re ready to do something about it, yet, you don’t know how. Join our online resistance! We’re collecting great action ideas on this Trello board, structure and organize them, and provide instructions for you to follow. We don’t require any advanced tech skills for this, just your Internet connection and desire to kick some ass!

Let’s go!

Our Organization’s Website – Stop Russism





What is Russism?

Russism (the combination of words “Russia, Russian” and Italian fascismo (fascism)—the unofficial term for the political ideology and set of social practices of the Russian ruling regime in the early 21st century (Wiki).

Russism’s core ideas:

“Special civilizational mission” of the Russian nation

Russian supremacy over other cultures and states

Disrespect toward human rights

Using oil and natural gas as leverage when manipulating European states

Heavy use of religion and spread of propaganda to influence world politics

How can you help stopping RUSSISM?

If you’re not in the military, this doesn’t mean you’re helpless. On the contrary! Each day, pick a task of your choice from this board and make small steps toward our GREAT VICTORY.

Share your achievements on social media, add the hashtag #stop_russism and the link to our Telegram channel. Have any ideas on how to give russism hell? Write them in the comments—we will monitor and analyze them and then add them to the board.

STOP RUSSISM! Glory to Ukraine!

We’re proud of your efforts

Hundreds of thousands of people in Ukraine and worldwide are attacking Russian online media and IT infrastructure. Here’s a list of what we’re already doing and what can be done:

Fundraising for the Ukrainian Army

Spreading factually correct information about the war among Russian

Adding comments to __ russist media and __ influencers

Launching an educational ad campaign targeted toward Russian people about Russia starting the war against Ukraine and calling for protests against the regime

Reporting 28 russist Telegram channels for violence and terrorism promotion

Banning and reporting russist agents spreading propaganda

Joining the DDoS attacks of the ddosRussians initiative

Collecting information on who helps Ukrainians and the nature of their help (also on the board)

Turn this into your checklist!

What’s Ukraine doing against russism?

Ukrainian politicians, diplomatic services, and the military are doing their best to discredit russism and tackle its influence.

Cyprus and Germany no longer oppose excluding Russia from SWIFT. Hungary is considering this right now

Russia was banned from the European Council and the PACE

Negotiated impactful sanctions against Russia that will isolate it and stunt its development

Within a couple of days, Russian military losses are coming close to those experienced in Afghanistan (the war that lasted nearly a decade)

Ukraine is getting military and financial aid to boost its combat response across the country

And these are just some of the achievements.

Who and what are our enemies

Here, we’ll be gathering all the filth and informational junk russists are spreading with all sources included. Feel free to block, ban, report, and spam. Give ‘em hell!

Baskov and Dovlatova, go fuck yourself