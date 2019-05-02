914-777-1140 .Please Become a Monthly Donor or Install RECAP to help with making More Alerts

450 Mamaroneck Ave. Suite 403, Harrison, NY 10528

McCullough v. Maximum Title Loans LLC (2:19-cv-00717)

Please Sign In or Enter

Docket alerts are an attribute that is advanced of. Month-to-month donors could make docket that is unlimited. We allow five alerts and present an advantage of 10 alerts to anyone with all the RECAP Extension installed if youвЂ™re not really a month-to-month donor.

At this point you have actually alerts. To build alerts that are extra please install the RECAP Extension or perhaps a donor that is month-to-month.

We’re able to frequently provide need-based exceptions to these tips. Us understand if you might require an exception, please allow.

District Court, D. Arizona

Final Updated: April 8, 2020, 3:27 p.m. MST

Date Filed: Feb. 4, 2019

Date of last Known Filing: March 11, 2020

Jurisdiction Type: Federal Question

Docket Entries

Activities and solicitors

COMPLAINT. Filing expense received: $ 400.00, receipt amount 0970-16489799 filed by Sean McCullough. (Volheim, Nathan) (Accessories: no. 1 Cover this is certainly civil sheet) (Entered: 02/04/2019)

Civil Cover Sheet

SUMMONS Submitted by Sean McCullough. (Volheim, Nathan) (MCO) (Entered: 02/04/2019)

Filing fee paid, receipt amount 0970-16489799. This situation is assigned to your Honorable John J Tuchi. All future pleadings or documents should keep the appropriate situation number: CV-19-717-PHX-JJT. Notice of Availability of Magistrate Judge to work through Jurisdiction kind attached. (MCO) (Entered: 02/04/2019)

Completely New Case Opened

NOTICE TOWARDS EVENTS вЂ“ The Court is part that is taking the necessary Initial Discovery Pilot (MIDP) and also this situation are at the mercy of this pilot. The thing that is important and repayment dates are founded once you consider the attached Notice which include General buy 17-08. Furthermore linked is an inventory to be utilized due to the occasions. All occasions must respond to the desired initial choosing demands founded in the General purchase prior to starting any more choosing in this instance. Please be mindful: The finding obligations into the General Order supersede the disclosures required by Rule 26(a)(1). Any event searching for relief that is affirmative offer a duplicate associated with connected documents (Notice to Parties, including General purchase 17-08 and MIDP list) for every single completely new event the moment the issue, Counterclaim, Crossclaim, or Third-Party Complaint emerges. (MCO) (Entered: 02/04/2019)

Notice re Mandatory Initial Discovery Pilot (MIDP)

Summons Issued as to Optimum Title Loans LLC. (MCO). *** IMMENSE: whenever printing the summons, choose вЂњDocument and stampsвЂќ or вЂњDocument and commentsвЂќ for the seal to demonstrate up into the document. (Entered: 02/04/2019)

NOTICE TO FILER OF DEFICIENCY re: 1 grievance filed by Sean McCullough. Document perhaps not in conformity with LRCiv 7.1(a)(3) вЂ“ Party names should be capitalized making utilization of appropriate top and paid down example sort. No further action is required. This is really a TEXT ENTRY SIMPLY. ThereвЂ™s absolutely no PDF document linked with this particular entry. (MCO) (Entered: 02/04/2019)

Notice of Deficiency (Text Just)

BUY: ITвЂ™S ORDERED that motions to dismiss pursuant to Fed. R. Civ. P. 12(b) and motions to hit pursuant to Fed. R. Civ. P. 12(f) are frustrated in case issue that might be the main topics the motion worldwide cupid may be healed by filing an amended pleading. IT IS FURTHER REQUESTED that Plaintiff shall offer a duplicate because of this purchase on Defendants. (See connected purchase). Finalized by Judge John J Tuchi on 2/5/19. (JAMA) (Entered: 02/05/2019)

PURCHASE: IT TRULY IS HEREBY REQUIRED directing the Clerk of Court to get rid online title loans Nebraska direct lenders of any or allDefendants in this matter, without further notice, that have maybe not been offered within the timerequired by Fed. R. Civ. P. M this is certainly 4( may 7, 2019. (See connected purchase). Finalized by Judge John J Tuchi on 2/5/19. (JAMA) (Entered: 02/05/2019)

SERVICE EXECUTED filed by Sean McCullough: Affidavit of provider re: Complaint, Summons, Notice of Mandatory Initial Discovery task and purchase joined on. (Volheim, Nathan) (Entered: 02/11/2019)

Remark: Pro hac vice motion given to Nathan Volheim with regards to plaintiff. This is really a TEXT ENTRY SIMPLY. ThereвЂ™s absolutely no PDF document linked with this specific entry. (BAS)